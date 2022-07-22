Email City Guide
FCC is cracking down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for...
Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you’ve ever received a robocall saying, “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that telecom providers in the United States will be required to block millions of those robocalls every day.

The order targets a group of 13 individuals and six companies, specifically.

That group is accused of sending more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties since 2018.

Most of those calls are considered illegal under U.S. law.

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.

The FCC said telecom companies that continue to allow the illegal calls could face penalties.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

