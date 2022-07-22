H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A home schooling fair took place Thursday which taught parents all they need to know on how to start home-schooling their kids.

Home Educators Around Texoma, or H.E.A.T., is a group that was formed about 20 years ago to support families trying to home-school their kids. Families that join the group can benefit by attending activities to learn about resources, fellowships and more.

The fair was hosted to specifically inform parents thinking of home-schooling their kids on everything they needed to know on how to start which Paul Coraccio, H.E.A.T. president, said is usually overwhelming.

“A lot of parents feel conscious about that, that maybe they can’t educate their own children,” Coraccio said. “Definitely, they start questioning, can I actually do higher and higher levels?”

One of the main difficulties that parents face is funding because almost everything comes out of pocket for home educators.

“There’s no scholarships if you will from the state to get a portion of your tax dollars back, which we still pay property taxes to the ISD even though we’re not using it and so the cost can be a challenge,” Corracio said.

However, there are many resources around to help them with that challenge, including where they can buy text books from - such as Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library. Alan Martin, the president of the organization, said they even hand out free books to home educators who might need it.

“The books are already payed for by the taxpayer because they come from either the library or the Wichita Falls Independent School District. Our books are free for veterans, home-schoolers and much of others too,” Martin said.

If you’d like to donate books to the Friends of Wichita Falls Public Library, you can do so by dropping them off at their location at 3124 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, Tx.

