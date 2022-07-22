Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A home schooling fair took place Thursday which taught parents all they need to know on how to start home-schooling their kids.

Home Educators Around Texoma, or H.E.A.T., is a group that was formed about 20 years ago to support families trying to home-school their kids. Families that join the group can benefit by attending activities to learn about resources, fellowships and more.

The fair was hosted to specifically inform parents thinking of home-schooling their kids on everything they needed to know on how to start which Paul Coraccio, H.E.A.T. president, said is usually overwhelming.

“A lot of parents feel conscious about that, that maybe they can’t educate their own children,” Coraccio said. “Definitely, they start questioning, can I actually do higher and higher levels?”

One of the main difficulties that parents face is funding because almost everything comes out of pocket for home educators.

“There’s no scholarships if you will from the state to get a portion of your tax dollars back, which we still pay property taxes to the ISD even though we’re not using it and so the cost can be a challenge,” Corracio said.

However, there are many resources around to help them with that challenge, including where they can buy text books from - such as Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library. Alan Martin, the president of the organization, said they even hand out free books to home educators who might need it.

“The books are already payed for by the taxpayer because they come from either the library or the Wichita Falls Independent School District. Our books are free for veterans, home-schoolers and much of others too,” Martin said.

To learn more about H.E.A.T click here.

If you’d like to donate books to the Friends of Wichita Falls Public Library, you can do so by dropping them off at their location at 3124 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, Tx.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull
Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up.
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.
High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air

Latest News

Mark Esparza.
Man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with hatchet
90 students graduate from Road to College program
90 students graduate from Road to College program
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation awards scholarships
Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation awards scholarships