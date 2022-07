WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures go back above 100 this weekend with south winds and low humidity levels. That will help push fire weather conditions back up. The hot, dry weather lasts into next week as highs may get back to 110 in some places. A cool front may give a chance for some relief with rain and cooler weather toward the end of next week.

