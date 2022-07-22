Email City Guide
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

