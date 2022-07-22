Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody

Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury. She said her brother was the one who attacked her.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmer of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday, a day after he was taken to a Charleston hospital, said the state’s Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, in a news release.

Palmer, 55, was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the South Central Regional Jail, where he was taken July 15, the Associated Press said.

He was arrested July 15 and was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident in June of 2020 near Cottageville.

His sister, Wanda Palmer, was discovered by lawn care workers at her home suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

Daniel Palmer had been suspected in the attack, but authorities didn’t have enough evidence to arrest him until Wanda Palmer woke up from the coma this month and identified him as her attacker.

The cause of death for Daniel Palmer wasn’t disclosed, and state law only allows the agency to release autopsy information to relatives and law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull
Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up.
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
20-year-old Kenneth Tyner.
High-speed police chase through multiple counties ends with arrest in Vernon
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air

Latest News

90 students graduate from Road to College program
90 students graduate from Road to College program
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
The fair was hosted to inform parents thinking of home-schooling their kids on everything they...
H.E.A.T. hosts fair for beginner home educators
The summer curriculum consisted of four different segments.
90 students graduate from Road to College program
The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers