One injured in stabbing on Polk Street

Police said this was an isolated incident.
Police said this was an isolated incident.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured in a stabbing on Friday in the 1700 block of Polk Street, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

WFPD officials said the man was stabbed with scissors around the area of his neck. His injuries are reportedly non-life threatening and he was taken to a hospital via an ambulance.

The suspect reportedly ran into a nearby vacant house and went out of the back. Officers on scene said they have person of interest in the case, and this was an isolated incident.

