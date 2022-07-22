Rocko is looking for his forever home
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Rocko. He’s a stylish dog who is active and is looking for his forever home.
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
