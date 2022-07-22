Email City Guide
Texas HHS hosts hiring event in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An agency with the goal of helping people access food, health care and cash assistance services held a two day hiring event this week.

The Texas Health and Human Services commission is looking to fill multiple positions in Wichita Falls and across Texas. Employees in these positions will help those receiving assistance from Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.

“This is a job that serves the citizens of Texas, the one that are needy and we want people who want to provide those services,” Lynne Nobles, Texas Health and Human Services regional director, said. “Those who are dedicated to serving people and working with people.”

Those who could not make the hiring event can visit the HHS website.

