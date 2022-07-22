Toddler representing Texoma in International Girl Pageant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest little girl came into the News Channel 6 studio on Thursday, and we just have to share her with y’all!

Jayde Bradford is almost two years old, and will be representing Texoma at the International Girl Pageant in Florida in the week of July 25. While some might say she’s a little young to be a beauty queen, International Girl Pageant’s Regional Director Ashley Miller pointed to the benefits of the event.

“It’s not your typical TV Toddlers and Tiaras type of pageant,” Miller said. “This is a natural pageant and this is about the girls as a whole, not what they’re wearing and how much makeup they have on -- that’s not what International Girl is about.”

Miller actually grew up competing in International Girl Pageant before going to work for the organization, and said it taught her confidence while allowing her to travel and meet new people.

“This is a scholarship program, a youth development program, and those things are so important,” Miller said.

Jayde’s dad Omarion never thought he would be a “pageant dad,” but he’s taken to the beauty circuit with enthusiasm. Because of her young age, Jayde’s pageant interviews currently consist of her playing with the judges before wearing fairytale dresses -- and Omarion makes sure he’s there to support her through it all.

“It’s great because we’re making memories with her, even at such a young age,” he said. “She loves putting on dresses, sometimes it takes a few hours to get her out of them.”

Her dad’s hoping to Texoma will get online and vote for Jayde to help her get the People’s Choice award. Voting ends on Thursday, July 28.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.