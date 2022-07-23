Email City Guide
One dead, three injured in single-vehicle rollover, DPS says

Several first responders were called to the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta on Friday evening.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One woman has died and three others were injured during a single-vehicle rollover in Clay Co. on Friday evening, DPS officials confirmed. All occupants of the pickup truck were from the Wichita Falls area.

DPS officials said the wreck took place around 7 p.m. on Northbound US 287 near the Little Wichita River just outside of Henrietta. The extent of the injuries of the other occupants is not known at this time.

North and Southbound US 287, also referred to as East and Westbound US 82, were reduced to one lane in each direction for a couple of hours, reopening at 9:35 p.m., according to TxDOT.

An earlier version of this story stated DPS officials believed the wreck involved two vehicles. That information has since been updated.

