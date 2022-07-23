Email City Guide
Three injured in Friday night crash on Old Iowa Park Road

Police believe injuries are non-life threatening.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people were injured after a Friday night crash on Old Iowa Park Road.

Wichita Falls Police were called to an accident on 2700 Old Iowa Park just before 7 p.m.

Officers say a GMC Terrain was traveling east in the left lane of Old Iowa Park Road while a Kia Sportage was traveling west in the left lane. According to a police report, the 58-year-old female driver of the Kia tried passing a truck in front of her by using the center turn lane. The Kia continued into the eastbound lane and eventually struck the GMC head-on.

Police say the driver of the Kia suffered a broken wrist and ribs, and the 57-year-old male driver of the GMC suffered a fractured ankle. The police report also states that the 57-year-old female passenger in the GMC suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police. However, the driver of the Kia and passenger of the GMC were placed in the ICU at United Regional.

