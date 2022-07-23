Email City Guide
DPS: Several injured in Clay Co. wreck

Several first responders were called to the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta on...
Several first responders were called to the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta on Friday evening.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed several people were injured in a wreck in Clay Co. on Friday evening.

TxDOT posted around 8:15 p.m. that North and Southbound US 287, also referred to as East and Westbound US 82, were reduced to one lane in each direction.

News Channel 6 crews on the scene could see one pickup truck that was heavily damaged near the Little Wichita River. But DPS officials said the wreck involved two vehicles, with one reported to have rolled over.

At the time this story was updated, DPS officials said the scene was still active. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow the latest developments.

