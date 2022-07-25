BBB gives tips on dealing with debt collectors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After receiving an increase in harassment call reports, the Better Business Bureau is offering advice on how to deal with debt collectors.

BBB officials anticipate these calls will continue, and they recommend the following:

Gather as many facts as possible about the debt in question and without acknowledging the debt is yours, ask the creditor for a debt validation letter or tell them to cease all contact; the debt collection agency is required to provide you with written proof of the debt’s validity If the collector will not provide you with written proof then it could be someone trying to scam you into paying money you don’t owe

BBB officials recommend the following after investigating:

If you determine the debt is not yours or invalid – write a letter challenging its validity and include any proof you have

If you determine the debt is yours - the BBB encourages you to resolve this issue

If you determine the debt is yours, but you still can’t pay the debt – proceed with caution when pursuing any debt relief opportunities

