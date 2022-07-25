Email City Guide
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was back in Wichita Falls on Sunday.

O’Rourke spoke to the public at The Forum as part of his Drive for Texas townhall campaign. Prior to his stop in the falls, he spoke at the 3 Rivers Foyer in Quanah. The political hopeful is on a 49 day, 5,600+ mile statewide campaign tour.

O’Rourke spoke to the public at The Forum as part of his Drive for Texas townhall campaign.(KAUZ)

“I always get a warm welcome here and am always impressed with a community that puts country and state over party or any other differences between us,” O’Rourke said. “That’s what we need right now. There’s too much division, too much polarization, too much hating on one another. Let’s find a way to come together and do the big things, world-class public schools, great jobs, the ability to see a doctor, fixing the grid and bringing down our property taxes. These are Texas values.”

O’Rourke will continue his tour this Tuesday as he travels to Bowie. He’ll be speaking at the Chapman Building on Wise Street starting at noon.

