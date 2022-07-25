Email City Guide
Driver charged with manslaughter in Lloyd Ruby Overpass wreck

Police say the driver of the pickup was driving erratically and ran a stop sign prior to the crash.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police say the driver of a pickup involved in a deadly crash on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass has been charged with manslaughter.

The crash was reported at around 5:50 pm Sunday, July 24.

Police confirmed Monday morning 33-year-old Michael Lynn Little of Granbury, Texas was killed in the crash. Police say Little was riding in the bed of the truck and was thrown from the vehicle. Little was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police arrested 36-year-old Bryan Hernandez of Granbury, Texas. He’s currently being held in the Wichita County Jail; no bond amount has been set.

Bryan Hernandez has been charged with Manslaughter after a deadly crash in Wichita Falls, Texas.(KAUZ)

According to a press release by Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the pickup had four people, including Hernandez inside the cab of the truck, and two people, including Little, in the bed of the pickup.

Witnesses reported seeing the pickup driving recklessly and running a red light on Broad Street before it entered the Interstate 44 on-ramp. There it hit the center guardrail, throwing Little from the truck.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

