Farmers market vendor reacts to lease dispute

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has been closely following the negotiations over the farmers market in downtown Wichita Falls.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development chose to not renew the lease with the Farmers Market Association but planned to keep the farmers market going under their own management.

The association president said that he was caught off guard when he found out Friday morning. Here’s what one vendor had to say about the situation:

“It kinda feels like that there is more kind of more greed, I guess, stifling small businesses and not wanting people to be able to make a living really,” Sarah Fortner, a vendor, said. “So they’re kind of moving out from small businesses to bigger businesses and we can’t just compete.”

Downtown Development said this decision was made for the vendors, because didn’t believe it was right for the association to try and raise stall or booth fees to accommodate the cost that was in the proposed lease agreement.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

