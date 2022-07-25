Jim Johnson files for WFISD district 5 school board seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Longtime Wichita Falls resident Jim Johnson put his name up for consideration on Monday for the Wichita Falls ISD school board district 5 seat.

“I have watched from a distance as the district has struggled to address a number of challenges, many of our own making,” Johnson said. “Like many, I was frustrated, even angry, to read about the financial, leadership and trust issues now faced by the District.”

Johnson graduated from Bowie High School in 1980. He earned his bachelor’s of business administration with a major in Finance from Texas A&M University in 1984, as well as a master’s of business administration from the University of Dallas in 1992.

“It is time for me to move from being the critic on the sideline to being actively involved in working on solutions to these problems,” Johnson said. “Most important is rebuilding parental trust in WFISD. That it can and will provide an excellent and safe learning environment for their children. That our students can excel and achieve to their fullest potential.”

Johnson has served the community through service at the North Texas Area United Way, Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Wichita County Heritage Society, InterFaith Outreach Services, and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I believe that my experiences up to this point in my life equip me to take on this role and am asking the voters of District 5 to support me in November,” Johnson said.

Johnson currently works as the executive vice president and chief credit officer of First Bank.

Although he shares the same name, he is not the same person who won the election for Wichita County Judge.

