Taco Fest returns for second year in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Taco Fest made its return to downtown Wichita Falls for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon.

News Channel 6′s Priscilla Meza was there as the emcee of ceremonies at Bud Daniels Park.

Taco Fest has become a fundraiser for the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, a local non-profit that empowers the Hispanic community and others by providing educational, cultural and leadership opportunities. As you guessed, the day was filled with tacos from a variety of vendors and even featured a taco-eating contest.

“It will be an annual event I hope it goes forever and ever so my kids can enjoy this, my grandkids can enjoy this, and it gets bigger and better,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, said. “It’s just nice to see the community, if you look around here it’s a good slice of everybody from old to young, white to Mexican. We’re all here celebrating this taco fest, combating racism, and raising money at the same time.”

The award for best traditional taco went to Taqueria Los Cuates, the most creative taco came from the Burn Shop, the best overall was the tacos from Familia Gutiérrez and people’s choice was El Norteno.

The event started after Santellana turned a racist Facebook comment into an anti-racism fundraiser for Zavala.

