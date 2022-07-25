Email City Guide
WFPD investigating accident on Lloyd Ruby Overpass

wfpd investigating
wfpd investigating(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls Police are investigating an injury accident that happened on the northbound Lloyd Ruby Overpass just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Our crews on the scene say at least one lane of traffic was blocked off to clean up the wreck and that WFPD Crime Scene Unit van was also on scene.

