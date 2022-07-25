Wichita Falls ISD approves new superintendent’s contract

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees approved Dr. Donny Lee’s contract Monday to make him the new superintendent of the school district.

Lee is coming to Wichita Falls from the Buna Independent School District, a 3A district in Buna, Texas. He has served as the superintendent in Buna since April 2019, and was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and a high school principal in Frankston ISD before that.

WFISD officials said he earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, where he also earned his master’s degree in educational administration. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in special education and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University.

