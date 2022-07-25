Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls ISD approves new superintendent’s contract

Dr. Donny Lee.
Dr. Donny Lee.(Buna ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees approved Dr. Donny Lee’s contract Monday to make him the new superintendent of the school district.

Lee is coming to Wichita Falls from the Buna Independent School District, a 3A district in Buna, Texas. He has served as the superintendent in Buna since April 2019, and was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and a high school principal in Frankston ISD before that.

WFISD officials said he earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, where he also earned his master’s degree in educational administration. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in special education and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported the pickup was driving recklessly and ran a red light before hitting the...
Driver charged with manslaughter in Lloyd Ruby Overpass wreck
Several first responders were called to the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta on...
One dead, three injured in single-vehicle rollover, DPS says
three injured
Three injured in Friday night crash on Old Iowa Park Road
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air
Jayde Bradford won Baby Miss Wichita Falls, qualifying her to compete in the International Girl...
Toddler representing Texoma in International Girl Pageant

Latest News

fazmoz food truck
Fazmoz
Witnesses reported the pickup was driving recklessly and ran a red light before hitting the...
Driver charged with manslaughter in Lloyd Ruby Overpass wreck
wfpd investigating
WFPD investigating accident on Lloyd Ruby Overpass
three injured
Three injured in Friday night crash on Old Iowa Park Road