City of Wichita Falls asks residents to conserve water

Stage I of the city’s water conservation plan automatically takes effect when lake levels reach 65%.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls asked residents Tuesday to conserve water based on drought concerns and projections from the National Weather Service.

Stage I of the city’s water conservation plan automatically takes effect when lake levels reach 65%. While lake levels are currently near 77% capacity, city officials anticipate the threshold for Stage I will be crossed in late September.

Stage I of the city’s water conservation plan includes the following restrictions:

  • Spray irrigation would not be allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Leaking irrigation systems must be repaired immediately and be in good working order
  • If washing a vehicle at home, residents must use an automatic shut-off nozzle on the hose to prevent wasting water

The City’s concerns come after long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center are predicting for above average temperatures and below average rainfall into next spring.

For more water saving tips and conservation measures, click here.

