City of Wichita Falls asks residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls asked residents Tuesday to conserve water based on drought concerns and projections from the National Weather Service.

Stage I of the city’s water conservation plan automatically takes effect when lake levels reach 65%. While lake levels are currently near 77% capacity, city officials anticipate the threshold for Stage I will be crossed in late September.

Stage I of the city’s water conservation plan includes the following restrictions:

Spray irrigation would not be allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Leaking irrigation systems must be repaired immediately and be in good working order

If washing a vehicle at home, residents must use an automatic shut-off nozzle on the hose to prevent wasting water

The City’s concerns come after long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center are predicting for above average temperatures and below average rainfall into next spring.

