Despite rumors, American Airlines will stay in Wichita Falls

By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Airlines announced they are stopping flights to four small cities in the U.S. and rumors have some worried Wichita Falls could be next.

Officials believe American Airlines is safe and here to stay in the falls. They said the rumors of the airline leaving Wichita Falls are false, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

John Burrus, Director of Transportation, City of Wichita Falls said, “Things are trending that way and we’re going to continue to look at things in a positive light until we see signs that say otherwise.”

The airline did recently pull out of four other cities, but officials believe those places were chosen due to low flight numbers, inflation, and shortage of pilots.

Burrus said, “I would imagine that the airlines evaluated a couple of airports looked at their passenger enplanement numbers and made some decisions to consolidate.”

Officials said we have a very steady enplanement number: the number of people flying out of Wichita Falls.

Burrus said, “We feel like that’s strong enough to keep American Airlines servicing Wichita Falls.”

Officials believe international students at MSU and those stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base are enough to keep the airline here.

Burrus said, “I think a lot of it has to do with Sheppard contributes over $20 million a year into American Airlines’ revenue stream. Compared to other airports this size that’s significant.”

Officials said, they would like to grow their passenger numbers but as of now, residents don’t have to worry.

