BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters put out a grass fire Tuesday near Schmoker Road and Sullivan Road, to the west of Burkburnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire was 42 acres large and 100% contained.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there has been no word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.