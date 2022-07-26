Email City Guide
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954

Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire near Thorman and East Jentsch road.
Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire near Thorman and East Jentsch road.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire between Thorman and East Jentsch roads along FM 1954.

Officials at the scene estimate the fire is about 40 acres large and 98% contained. Firefighters from the Archer City, Bowman, Scotland and Windthorst volunteer fire departments are all on scene.

Firefighters battling wildfire near US 281, FM 1954
Firefighters battling wildfire near US 281, FM 1954(KAUZ)

Our crews said the fire came near FM 1954, and they are no longer able to see flames.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we bring you the latest information.

