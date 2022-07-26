Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire between Thorman and East Jentsch roads along FM 1954.

Officials at the scene estimate the fire is about 40 acres large and 98% contained. Firefighters from the Archer City, Bowman, Scotland and Windthorst volunteer fire departments are all on scene.

Firefighters battling wildfire near US 281, FM 1954 (KAUZ)

Our crews said the fire came near FM 1954, and they are no longer able to see flames.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we bring you the latest information.

