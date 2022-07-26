Henry Florsheim releases goodbye message

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As his final day as the president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce nears, Henry Florsheim reflected on his time in the city in a farewell message sent on Tuesday.

Florsheim will be the new economic development director for the City of Cedar Hill. Katie Britt, the chamber’s vice president of marketing, said Florsheim made the decision because it was a good move for his family.

The Chamber board chairman Gordon Drake also released a statement, saying:

“Henry has done an outstanding job as a promoter and champion of Wichita Falls. While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident he laid the foundation for us to continue the forward momentum in the growth of the Chamber, support of the business community, and the community itself. The Chamber’s Executive Committee will meet soon to discuss next steps and interim leadership.”

Florsheim’s last day will be Thursday, July 28. His farewell message can be found below:

“November 1, 2013.

My first day on the job in Wichita Falls.

The Chamber was struggling, Wichita Falls was in the middle of a historic drought and the voters were about to easily defeat a proposition to build a new high school. Those were challenging times. It’s amazing to think about how far we’ve come since then.

Today the Chamber team is vibrant and effective, our water supply is in better shape and we’re building new high schools for the first time in fifty years. Today we have hope. Today Wichita Falls is different.

By now you’ve probably heard that July 28th will be my last day as your CEO. The family and I are moving to Cedar Hill, just south of Dallas, where I’ll lead the community’s economic development efforts.

In the near future our Board will appoint an interim CEO to guide the organization for the next few months. During that time, a search committee will work with Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a national search for my replacement. Next week you’ll hear from our Chairman Gordon Drake with an update.

The last nine years have been the most fulfilling of my career. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you to build a better Wichita Falls. Thanks for everything.

I’ll miss you.

Henry Florsheim

President & CEO

henry@wichitafallschamber.com

PS – My team here is incredible. Over the past few weeks we’ve laughed a lot and cried a lot. My favorite accomplishment of all from the last nine years is the team we’ve built and the culture we’ve developed at the Chamber. Please continue to support the staff after I’m gone as they work to take the Chamber and Wichita Falls to even greater heights.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.