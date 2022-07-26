Man accused of killing ex-wife released on lower bond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man suspected of killing his ex-wife was released from jail Monday on a lower bond, according to court documents.

After initially being set at $1 million, Bruce Allen Hanson’s bond was lowered to $300,000 on Monday.

Bruce was indicted by a Wichita County jury in April of 2022. According to police, they were called to a home on Geronimo Drive on October 14, 2021. There, Bruce said Vickie Hanson was found dead in their master bedroom.

Bruce allegedly told police Vickie had committed suicide following the two drinking to celebrate his birthday. After an investigation, Bruce was arrested and charged with murder on January 25, 2022.

Vickie and Bruce were briefly married in the 1980s; she never changed her name following their divorce, and the two lived together off and on over the years.

Hanson’s next pretrial conference is set for July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

