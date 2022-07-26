Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

SAFB gives tour to Arc of Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 80th Flying Training Wing gave members of the Arc of Wichita County a tour of Sheppard Air Force Base on Monday.

They got to go through the helmet room to see how future fighter pilots gear up, as well as out to the flight line to see the planes up close.

The Arc of Wichita County provides services and programs for adults, teens and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported the pickup was driving recklessly and ran a red light before hitting the...
Driver charged with manslaughter in Lloyd Ruby Overpass wreck
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

News Channel 6′s Priscilla Meza was there as the emcee of ceremonies at Bud Daniels Park.
Taco Fest returns for second year in Wichita Falls
Jayde Bradford won Baby Miss Wichita Falls, qualifying her to compete in the International Girl...
Toddler representing Texoma in International Girl Pageant
Rider senior joins Colt Cadets
Rider senior joins Colt Cadets
The Farmers Market Association is doing everything it can to remain in downtown.
Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association in standstill over new lease with city