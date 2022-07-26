SAFB gives tour to Arc of Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 80th Flying Training Wing gave members of the Arc of Wichita County a tour of Sheppard Air Force Base on Monday.

They got to go through the helmet room to see how future fighter pilots gear up, as well as out to the flight line to see the planes up close.

The Arc of Wichita County provides services and programs for adults, teens and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.