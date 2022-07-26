SH 258, FM 368 closed near Holliday as firefighters battle wildfire

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - A wildfire near Holliday has caused several roads to be closed as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

SH 258, FM 368 and Old State Road are closed north of Holliday as firefighters battle the blaze. Ray Road north of Holliday is also reportedly affected by the closures.

Fire crews are set up in the area to protect buildings, according to an official on scene. The Texas Forest Service wildfire map shows the location of the fire:

The Texas Forest Service wildfire map shows the location of the fire (Texas A&M Forest Service)

. (KAUZ)

. (KAUZ)

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.