WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise into the 105 to 110 range on Wednesday and Thursday with very high fire danger both days. There is a front on the way for Friday and Saturday with small rain chances and a little drop in highs temperatures back into the 90s to near 100. We’ll probably see some more 100s next week.

