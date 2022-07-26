Email City Guide
Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.

A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" was captured in Bryan County on Monday.(Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas 10 most wanted fugitives)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive John Robert Havener was captured and arrested Sunday night.

Undersheriff Joey Tucker said Havener, 52, was initially arrested by Durant PD on a traffic violation and gave officers a fake name.

Once arrested, Bryan County Sheriff John Christian received an anonymous tip that Havener was in the county’s custody under the name of Glen Barnet.

“He’s going to be in Bryan County till he finishes stuff here now I guess and then Texas will have the opportunity to grab him up,” said Tucker.

Havener is facing four charges, all related to possession and trafficking of illegal drugs.

