Triple-digit heat continues until this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 89 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with isolated storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

Hot Weather Rules the Forecast
