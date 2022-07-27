Air Force faces challenging recruiting year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 has affected just about everyone in our community, including the U.S. Air Force.

According to Air Force top leadership, this year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging years for recruiting. The continuing effects of the global pandemic have put the service at risk, but recruiters are still hopeful and want to remind people of the benefits and the effect it has on lives.

“After they graduate from BMT, I see that they are 12 times more confident than the first time they walked into my office and me being a leader and an inspiration to them, that means a lot, so there’s no better feeling than that,” Technical Sgt. Kodee LeMaster said. “So what I would like to ask for you guys that are out there watching, come out and take a shot with the Air Force.”

Recruiters are now able to get back in the field and are offering special incentives to join, such as cash bonuses. If you are interested in joining, you can reach out to your local recruiters.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.