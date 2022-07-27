Clay County extends burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court has extended its burn ban to Aug. 27, 2022.

Welding is permitted as long as two people are present with a sprayer that has at least 100 gallons of water. Outdoor cooking is also permitted in an enclosed cooking container only; open fires are not allowed.

The ban does not prohibit authorized burning activates related to public health and safety, including the following:

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops

Prescribed burns

Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map. Most counties in Texas have implemented burn bans amid a wave of heat and dry weather.

