Clay County extends burn ban
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court has extended its burn ban to Aug. 27, 2022.
Welding is permitted as long as two people are present with a sprayer that has at least 100 gallons of water. Outdoor cooking is also permitted in an enclosed cooking container only; open fires are not allowed.
The ban does not prohibit authorized burning activates related to public health and safety, including the following:
- Firefighter training
- Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations
- Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops
- Prescribed burns
Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map. Most counties in Texas have implemented burn bans amid a wave of heat and dry weather.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.