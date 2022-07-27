Email City Guide
Clay County extends burn ban

While residents can still cook outdoors with closed containers, open fires are not allowed.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court has extended its burn ban to Aug. 27, 2022.

Welding is permitted as long as two people are present with a sprayer that has at least 100 gallons of water. Outdoor cooking is also permitted in an enclosed cooking container only; open fires are not allowed.

The ban does not prohibit authorized burning activates related to public health and safety, including the following:

  • Firefighter training
  • Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations
  • Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops
  • Prescribed burns

Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map. Most counties in Texas have implemented burn bans amid a wave of heat and dry weather.

