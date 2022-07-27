Email City Guide
Construction to reduce parking, close entrances at health district

Part of the parking lot and two entrances will be closed,
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot starting on Aug. 1, 2022.

The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance will all reportedly be closed.

City officials said visitors should park in the east parking lot and use the east doors that are labeled “WIC/Immunizations.”

Construction is expected to be finished by mid-September.

