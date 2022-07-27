Experts give tips on keeping kids safe in summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With temperatures still in the triple digits, there are many precautions parents and caregivers should take for their kids.

During the summertime, it’s important to know what is and isn’t safe for children in the heat. Five children have died in Texas so far after being left unattended in a hot car. Auberia Stephenson, a child safety specialist, said every parent and caregiver should be aware of car safety for children.

“There’s so many different things you can do, you know, to be preventative and to keep children safe,” Stephenson said.

“You should never leave a child in a vehicle unattended. Even if the windows are up, or partially opened or even if the engine is running and the air condition is on,” Stephenson said.

With temperatures so high in the middle of summer, kids and hot cars are a deadly combination. One tip that Stephenson offers is getting into the habit of saying “park, look, and lock” before you get out of your car, and if you see a child alone in a car, it’s advised to immediately call 911.

Another deadly combination for kids in the summer is being around bodies of water while unattended.

When it’s the middle of summer and temperatures are rising, it’s normal for kids to want to stay out by the pool, but parents are advised to keep an eye on little ones to prevent water-related deaths, even in their own homes.

“It takes merely seconds. Every year, emergency rooms treat over 6,400 pool/spa injuries in children. In 2019 over 87 kids drowned in Texas and more than half were in pools,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said it’s highly discouraged to allow older children to care for their younger siblings in these situations.

Places like Castaway Cove are doing what they can to ensure safety among children in the waterpark and are prepared for emergencies.

“We have a great staff of certified lifeguards that we have throughout the park that has good coverage. We do an audit on our lifeguards to make sure that their response time and their skills are where we expect them to be,” said Steve Vuaghn, Castaway Cove general manager.

But even with great resources, parents are still encouraged to never leave their kids out of their sight to prevent any more deaths.

Stephenson said it may seem obvious to watch children when they are around water, but it’s easy for parents to get distracted and it only takes seconds for things to go south.

