Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County

The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Body roads.
The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Body roads.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started in northern Clay County on Wednesday near Prairie Flower and Macon Body roads.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the Long Creek Fire is 150 acres large and 0% contained.

A&M dozers and fire engines are on scene, as well as firefighters from Henrietta, Byers, Petrolia, Jolly, Bellevue, Vashti and Waurika, according to Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Burch.

Burch said the water supply is the main issue at this time, as tenders are having to drive back to Henrietta to fill up.

Clay County officials announced an extension to their burn ban on Wednesday.

