Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that started in northern Clay County on Wednesday near Prairie Flower and Macon Body roads.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the Long Creek Fire is 150 acres large and 0% contained.

A&M dozers and fire engines are on scene, as well as firefighters from Henrietta, Byers, Petrolia, Jolly, Bellevue, Vashti and Waurika, according to Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Burch.

Burch said the water supply is the main issue at this time, as tenders are having to drive back to Henrietta to fill up.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Clay County on the #LongCreekFire. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/uBo64k6Wrg — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 27, 2022

Clay County officials announced an extension to their burn ban on Wednesday.

