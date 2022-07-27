Henry Florsheim reflects on time in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Henry Florsheim, president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, has resigned from his position and his last day is Thursday, July 27.

Florsheim has been with the chamber since 2013, and has played a major role in the Wichita Falls community. He talked about his journey with the chamber and said he’s proud of how far they have come since his first day.

His goal when he joined was to be more accessible to the citizens of Wichita Falls. He began by getting involved in community events and being active on social media, which resulted in turning the chamber into a transparent and accessible organization. Though he said he’s excited for the next step, he will still come back to visit Wichita Falls.

“We built up a good team here, a strong staff, a really vibrant culture and some great volunteers and I hope this community will continue to support them over the next nine years the way they supported me during these past nine,” Florsheim said. “There’s still a lot to do in Wichita Falls and the chamber will play a vital role in making those things happen.”

Florsheim’s next step will be moving to Cedar Hill with his family where he’ll lead the community’s economic development efforts.

The chamber board will appoint an interim CEO to guide the organization for the next few months. During that time, a search committee will work on conducting a national search for Florsheim’s replacement.

Florsheim also released the following farewell message:

“November 1, 2013.

My first day on the job in Wichita Falls.

The Chamber was struggling, Wichita Falls was in the middle of a historic drought and the voters were about to easily defeat a proposition to build a new high school. Those were challenging times. It’s amazing to think about how far we’ve come since then.

Today the Chamber team is vibrant and effective, our water supply is in better shape and we’re building new high schools for the first time in fifty years. Today we have hope. Today Wichita Falls is different.

By now you’ve probably heard that July 28th will be my last day as your CEO. The family and I are moving to Cedar Hill, just south of Dallas, where I’ll lead the community’s economic development efforts.

In the near future our Board will appoint an interim CEO to guide the organization for the next few months. During that time, a search committee will work with Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a national search for my replacement. Next week you’ll hear from our Chairman Gordon Drake with an update.

The last nine years have been the most fulfilling of my career. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you to build a better Wichita Falls. Thanks for everything.

I’ll miss you.

Henry Florsheim

President & CEO

henry@wichitafallschamber.com

PS – My team here is incredible. Over the past few weeks we’ve laughed a lot and cried a lot. My favorite accomplishment of all from the last nine years is the team we’ve built and the culture we’ve developed at the Chamber. Please continue to support the staff after I’m gone as they work to take the Chamber and Wichita Falls to even greater heights.”

