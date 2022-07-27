Hospice of Wichita Falls to host free grief seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is set to host a grief seminar on July 30, 2022.

It will happen from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dillard Family Meeting Center and is free for the community to attend.

Grief specialist and author Gary Roe will be speaking at the event about the journey of grief and how it is different for everyone.

The event is geared toward adults, and registration is not required to attend.

