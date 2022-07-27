Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hospice of Wichita Falls to host free grief seminar

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is set to host a grief seminar on July 30, 2022.

It will happen from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dillard Family Meeting Center and is free for the community to attend.

Grief specialist and author Gary Roe will be speaking at the event about the journey of grief and how it is different for everyone.

The event is geared toward adults, and registration is not required to attend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained
Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire near Thorman and East Jentsch road.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Henry Florsheim.
Henry Florsheim reflects on time in Wichita Falls
Air Force faces challenging recruiting year
Air Force faces challenging recruiting year
James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna