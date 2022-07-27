Email City Guide
Rain chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms, Thursday. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with isolated storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies.

