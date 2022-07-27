Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider’s Jalynn Bristow transfers to Holliday

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lady Raiders all time leading scorer and rebounder is joining the Holliday Lady Eagles basketball program.

The District 7-3A Executive Committee approved the transfer on Tuesday. Since her father lives within the Holliday ISD boundary, Bristow is able to transfer and is eligible to play her senior year.

Bristow leaves the Lady Raiders with 2,060 career points and 1,139 career rebounds. She is ranked 43rd nationally in the ESPNW 2023 recruiting class.

News Channel 6 reached out to the Rider athletic coordinator for comment but we have not heard back at time of publishing.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained
Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire near Thorman and East Jentsch road.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

“It really goes to the players."
WFHS football team to host golf tournament fundraiser
TSMCA DII All-Star football game
TSMCA DII football highlights
TSMCA All-Star basketball game
TSMCA girls and boys basketball highlights
West team getting ready for the first half.
TSMCA 1A Division I football highlights