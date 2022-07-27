Rider’s Jalynn Bristow transfers to Holliday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lady Raiders all time leading scorer and rebounder is joining the Holliday Lady Eagles basketball program.

The District 7-3A Executive Committee approved the transfer on Tuesday. Since her father lives within the Holliday ISD boundary, Bristow is able to transfer and is eligible to play her senior year.

Bristow leaves the Lady Raiders with 2,060 career points and 1,139 career rebounds. She is ranked 43rd nationally in the ESPNW 2023 recruiting class.

News Channel 6 reached out to the Rider athletic coordinator for comment but we have not heard back at time of publishing.

