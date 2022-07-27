Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request

James Staley III.
James Staley III.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III’s defense team has made another change of venue request, citing two additional reasons to move his trial out of Wichita County.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

In court documents, Staley’s defense team argued the trial should be moved out of convenience because some attorneys and anticipated witnesses live outside of Wichita County. Prosecutors countered this, stating most of the witnesses who will testify live in Wichita County, and adding the reason given by Staley’s team was insufficient unless both parties consented to the move.

The filing also cited the currently inoperable Wichita County Courthouse elevator as a reason why the venue should be changed: “Fundamental due process prohibits jurors . . . from viewing the accused in handcuffs or restraints during a criminal trial,” argued Staley’s team in court documents.

However, prosecutors said jurors are unlikely to see Staley in handcuffs or restraints because he is currently free on bond.

Court documents also stated an elevator associated with the “former jail facility” is currently being used to assist parties, attorneys and members of the public who are unable to use stairs to reach courtrooms.

Judge Everett Young has yet to decide on this change of venue request.

Staley’s attorneys previously asked for a change of venue in May of 2022 after arguing the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern. This request was denied.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained
Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire near Thorman and East Jentsch road.
Firefighters respond to wildfire near FM 1954
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Henry Florsheim.
Henry Florsheim reflects on time in Wichita Falls
Air Force faces challenging recruiting year
Air Force faces challenging recruiting year
Registration is not required to attend.
Hospice of Wichita Falls to host free grief seminar
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna