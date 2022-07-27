Email City Guide
Support Backdoor Theatre by voting for your favorite Addams Family ancestor

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Backdoor Theatre here in Wichita Falls is hosting an entertaining fundraiser to go along with their showing of The Addams Family.

Cast members are allowing visitors and the public to vote on their favorite ancestor, that’s the entire cast and crew. Each vote is one dollar and they’re hoping to raise $2,500.

Managing director Jessica Wood said the group’s goal is always to give back to the community through the arts.

“If we can instill in the youth and the future of our giving and donor base the importance of giving now, they can see they can reap the rewards, they see that these funds go to renting costumes or making costumes, building their set, allowing them and giving them opportunities to express themselves through the arts,” Wood said.

The rights to the performance are often one of the most expensive aspects, but costumes, makeup, sets and technical equipment all add up. Wood said sometimes the box office doesn’t cover the costs of putting on a performance.

You can vote or just make a donation to Backdoor Theatre by visiting their website.

