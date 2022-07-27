Email City Guide
Throckmorton community benefits from wind farm

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - As electricity demand rises across Texas, Enel Green Power has installed a new wind farm and battery storage project in Throckmorton County.

The wind farm was first up and running in March, but now the county is benefiting from the project as well. Clark Bixler, senior development manager at Enel Green Power, said it’s providing over $57 million in tax revenue over its lifetime along with around 20 long-term jobs.

“We want to make sure that where we develop projects it provides a benefit to those communities and helps them out not just only the land owners in those areas,” Bixler said.

The new wind farm is producing more than just renewable energy; people in Throckmorton said the farm installed by Enel is helping the community as a whole.

“From their tax dollars that are provided, from the investment that is made in the facilities that are constructed, to even the energy that is provided to those local communities, from the project that is constructed,” Bixler said.

People point to Throckmorton Collegiate ISD as an example of a group that’s benefitted from Enel.

“We partnered with the Throckmorton ISD for a STEM program that we help with where we’re also supporting a digital marquee that’s being built there that the students are going to learn how to run and operate,” Bixler said.

Throckmorton CISD superintendent Michelle Cline said it’s been a blessing for the school district for the last four years, even before any agreements were officially put on paper.

“They would sponsor trips to the coffee shop free of charge on them and then they would sponsor students getting treats during the school day as well,” Cline said.

The new STEM program allows the school district to allow their senior students to get a STEM endorsement on their diploma, and students who are interested in pursuing renewable energy employment can do so right after graduation thanks to new programs.

In addition to education, residents are excited about how the wind farm and partnership are allowing new facilities to be built in the area.

“That’s exactly what they wanted to do is move forward with a $30 million bond package to build all brand new K-12 facilities as well as an ag shop. And so we did that and through the wind farms we were able to do that with 75% of that being picked up by the wind farms and taxpayers picked up the other 25%,” Cline said.

The project is expected to generate electricity for over 118,000 households per year.

