Kids create sweet treats at chocolate camp

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has a closer look at a special camp hosted by B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate in Wichita Falls.

Eight teenagers are going through an intensive four-day chocolate camp where they are learning how to temper, hand roll truffles and shell bonbons. Owner Brooke Willis described the experience.

“I think it’s something different,” Willis said. “There are a lot of kids that maybe aren’t into sports or don’t want to be outside in the heat all the time. If kids love food and they love to do something different, this is definitely a unique experience for them.”

The eight students will take home their chocolate creations on Friday, the final day of camp.

