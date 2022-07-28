Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Downtown WF Development names new program director

Alisha Hagler.
Alisha Hagler.(Downtown Wichita Falls Development)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development named its new program director on Thursday.

As program director, Alisha Hagler’s priorities will reportedly be merchant relations, creating and assisting with DWFD programs and initiatives, and the management of the downtown farmers market.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to continue serving small business and my community in a more comprehensive capacity,” Hagler said. “My passion for local entrepreneurship and bridging gaps in commerce is what drives me to develop stronger relationships that focus on access to local food, small business development and creating lasting connections.”

Hagler will start her new position on Monday, Aug. 15.

“Alisha’s love for the farmers market over the past 18 months has resulted in unprecedented growth and success,” Becky Raeke, DWFD board chairman, said. “The ability to nurture meaningful relationships with vendors and provide programming that builds bridges to our downtown district made her a natural choice for the role of program director. Our board is excited to welcome her to our team and support her in continuing growth in the farmers market and the downtown district.”

“I am ecstatic to have Alisha join the staff at Downtown Development and bring forth her professionalism and her passion for small businesses, entrepreneurship, and the farmers market,” Jana Schmader, DWFD executive director, said. “Alisha’s specific skill set of consensus building, organization and relationship management has been monumental in the downtown community since her involvement began. She will be a perfect fit for our nonprofit as we continue to catalyze change, advocate for our merchants and advance the development of the district.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
The fire is 90% contained.
Forest service estimates Long Creek Fire 90% contained
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

Latest News

“If kids love food and they love do something different, this is definitely an unique...
Kids create sweet treats at chocolate camp
They got to go out to the flight line to see the planes up close.
SAFB gives tour to Arc of Wichita County
News Channel 6′s Priscilla Meza was there as the emcee of ceremonies at Bud Daniels Park.
Taco Fest returns for second year in Wichita Falls
Jayde Bradford won Baby Miss Wichita Falls, qualifying her to compete in the International Girl...
Toddler representing Texoma in International Girl Pageant