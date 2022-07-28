Downtown WF Development names new program director

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development named its new program director on Thursday.

As program director, Alisha Hagler’s priorities will reportedly be merchant relations, creating and assisting with DWFD programs and initiatives, and the management of the downtown farmers market.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to continue serving small business and my community in a more comprehensive capacity,” Hagler said. “My passion for local entrepreneurship and bridging gaps in commerce is what drives me to develop stronger relationships that focus on access to local food, small business development and creating lasting connections.”

Hagler will start her new position on Monday, Aug. 15.

“Alisha’s love for the farmers market over the past 18 months has resulted in unprecedented growth and success,” Becky Raeke, DWFD board chairman, said. “The ability to nurture meaningful relationships with vendors and provide programming that builds bridges to our downtown district made her a natural choice for the role of program director. Our board is excited to welcome her to our team and support her in continuing growth in the farmers market and the downtown district.”

“I am ecstatic to have Alisha join the staff at Downtown Development and bring forth her professionalism and her passion for small businesses, entrepreneurship, and the farmers market,” Jana Schmader, DWFD executive director, said. “Alisha’s specific skill set of consensus building, organization and relationship management has been monumental in the downtown community since her involvement began. She will be a perfect fit for our nonprofit as we continue to catalyze change, advocate for our merchants and advance the development of the district.”

