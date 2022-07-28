Email City Guide
Former WFISD principal announces school board candidacy

Sandy Camp in an undated photo.
Sandy Camp in an undated photo.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former principal in the Wichita Falls ISD announced Thursday morning she would seek the at large seat on the board of trustees.

Sandy Camp made the announcement in front of Jefferson Elementary School. She said she wants to help balance the district budget and improve safety and security at all campuses.

Camp said her former position would give her a unique perspective on the board.

“I think we need an educator on the school board,” Camp said. “I have the experience and we need to make it to where we are thinking about the kids at all times, we don’t have any special agendas. We are looking at what’s best for our students.”

Camp spent 24 years teaching in elementary classrooms and 10 years as an administrator in the WFISD.

