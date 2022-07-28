Iowa Park Leader closes its doors

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday marked the final publication of the Iowa Park Leader, and let’s face it, saying goodbye is never easy, especially after over half a century.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Dolores Hamilton, the publisher for the Iowa Park Leader, said.

You see, 53 years ago, the year was 1969, and the world was more focused on “Hellos” rather than goodbyes.

Armstrong said hello to the moon, 400,000 music lovers said hello to Woodstock, and 26-year-old Dolores Hamilton and her husband Bob said hello to their new paper, the Iowa Park Leader.

“I have over 50 years of great memories and great friends,” Hamilton said.

Great memories that are finally coming to an end.

Last week, the paper announced Thursday, July 28, 2022 would be their last issue after the cost to run the paper outweighed the revenue.

“Times are changing. Communication is changing,” Hamilton said.

The paper was laid with a foundation of journalism and built up by a structure of family as Bob and Dolores’ kids, Kari and Kevin, have also become pillars for the publication for over 30 years.

“When we moved here, I was four, so I spent a lot of night inserting the paper for free, so I didn’t really work for a paycheck in those early years, but my first paying job was when I came when I was 19,” Keri said.

And while the lone publication of Iowa Park brought a family closer, it also brought a community together.

The Leader has covered all corners of Iowa Park history, including the Hawks State Football title. They also made some history of their own winning numerous awards like the nation’s best newspaper ad in 2007.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done. I’m very proud of what we’ve done all through the years in this community,” Keri said. “I think we have mattered to them, but more than that, they have mattered very much to us.”

But, as Armstrong returned to Earth and the music stopped playing at Woodstock, Iowa Park said goodbye to its paper.

