Kiowa Casino honors first responders, nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple first responders were honored by Kiowa Casino on Wednesday.

The 14th annual Hometown Heroes event shined a spotlight on community nonprofits and other organizations in the area.

It all took place at the Kemp Center for the Arts. The annual four-month-long promotion gave back a portion of gameplay to local agencies making a difference in the community.

“Well, its great to have such wonderful partners in the community and the ones that continue to be engaged with us particularly, you know we have all, over the last few years, had some pretty tough times and for the tribe and the casino to continue to be at the forefront of supporting all these great first responders that are represented here tonight means a lot to all of us,” Ken Prillaman, Wichita Falls Fire Department Fire Chief, said.

Over the past 14 years of Hometown Heroes, Kiowa Casino and hotel has given over $300,000 to fire departments, police departments and community nonprofits.

