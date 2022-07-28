Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged after her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.(Jones County Adult Detention Facility)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was arrested Tuesday on felony child abuse charges after her newborn tested positive for illegal narcotics.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Tierra Lewis was arrested and charged after her baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lewis is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department doesn’t tolerate these types of crimes and hopes to get justice for the child.

“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice,” Berlin said. “This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”

Officials did not say if the child suffered any injuries or health problems.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Boddy roads.
Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

Latest News

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
The event is bringing health and hope to kids right here in our community.
Support United Regional through Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest
LIVE: Biden discusses economy
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’