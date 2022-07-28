Murder charge dismissed in 2020 stabbing case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A murder charge against Rosendo Espino Jr. was dismissed by a judge on June 2.

Espino was accused of murdering 39-year-old Evan Aleman during a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub back in 2020.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie requested a judge dismiss the murder charge, saying it would instead be prosecuted as aggravated assault because the “defendant instigated the altercations,” according to court documents filed on June 1.

Espino is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing at O’Brien’s Sports Pub that left one person dead and two people injured on Dec. 28, 2020. Jorge Soto and James “Hollywood” Henderson were both separately charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Espino now faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The aggravated assault charges stem from a second victim, an employee at the bar who was allegedly stabbed and beaten in the same incident.

